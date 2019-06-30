JI leader joins PML-N in Buner

BUNER: The Islamic Lawyers Forum (ILF) activist and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Muhammad Iqbal Khan joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) here on Sunday.

A ceremony was held at the residence of the PML-N district general secretary Shah Bakht Rawan Khan at Elai and was attended by Shujaul Mulk Bacha, Farzand Sar Zamin Khan, Kamran Khan, Janbar Khan, Rasool Khan and others. Muhammad Iqbal Khan advocate along with his family members and relatives announced joining the PML-N.