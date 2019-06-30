close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
July 1, 2019

Six die as jeep plunges into ravine in Abbottabad

National

July 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Six people were killed while others six others sustained serious injuries as a passenger jeep plunged into deep ravine in Abbottabad on Sunday. Rescue officials said due to break failure the driver lost the control over the jeep and it plunged into the ravine in the area of Gari Habibullah. The passengers were going to attend a wedding ceremony of their relatives, it said, adding, the bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

