Eight killed in Bhakkar accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BHAKKAR: At least eight persons were killed and several others injured when a rashly driven trailer collided with a passenger van on Jhang Road near Bhakkar on Sunday. Rescue officials and police shifted the dead and the injured to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. Meanwhile, the Bhakkar administration declared emergency in the hospital to provide best treatment to the injured.
