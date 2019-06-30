close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
July 1, 2019

Eight killed in Bhakkar accident

BHAKKAR: At least eight persons were killed and several others injured when a rashly driven trailer collided with a passenger van on Jhang Road near Bhakkar on Sunday. Rescue officials and police shifted the dead and the injured to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. Meanwhile, the Bhakkar administration declared emergency in the hospital to provide best treatment to the injured.

