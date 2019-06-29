SHOs highlight issues at 2-day conference

MANSEHRA: The participants of a two-day regional conference of station house officers (SHOs) from across Hazara have highlighted major issues of human resource and logistic shortfall and long duty hours but pledged to perform sophisticatedly to restore people’s confidence in police.

“Though many issues faced by the force at police station level were highlighted in the conference, the shortage of police force and logistic needs and long working hours dominated the two-day proceedings,” Mohammad Ali Babakhel, the Deputy Inspector General (Hazara), told the concluding session at the police lines on Saturday.

As many as 57 SHOs from Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram and three districts of Kohistan attended the two-day conference and highlighted problems within the force and in society. District Police Officer Zaibullah Khan and other high-ups were also present.

“We are also going to share recommendations and findings of the two-day event with the quarters concerned, which may pave the way for such policies that address these and other issues,” said the official.

He said that an SHO were ears and eyes of police and if they would perform their duty with professionalism and impartiality, the crime might plunge to a level where confidence of people would enhance on the police.

Man killed in Mansehra firing: A man was shot dead and his friend injured in Khaki area here on Saturday.

According to police report, Mohammad Yasir and his accomplice asked Mohammad Adil and Mohammad Azmat to leave a street, but the latter resisted and were injured when they were fired at. They were rushed to nearby hospital where doctors pronounced Mohammad Adil dead.

The cops of Khaki Police station have started raids to arrest suspected killers who had managed to flee following the firing.

Also in the day, six passengers sustained critical injuries when a wagon plunged into a ravine in Darra area.

People rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to hospital where condition of two of them was stated to be critical.