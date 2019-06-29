close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
AFP
June 30, 2019

US says investigating missile find at Libya rebel base

World

AFP
June 30, 2019

WASHINGTON: The United States said Saturday it was looking into a report that American anti-tank missiles were found by forces loyal to Libya´s unity government at a captured rebel base.

The New York Times reported Friday that four Javelin missiles were found at a base used by men under the command of Khalifa Haftar, a strongman who has waged a months-long offensive against Libya´s internationally recognized government based in Tripoli. Markings indicate the missiles were first sold to the United Arab Emirates.

“We take all allegations of misuse of US origin defense articles very seriously. We are aware of these reports and are seeking additional information,” a State Department spokesperson said on condition of anonymity. “We expect all recipients of US origin defense equipment to abide by their end-use obligations.”

The missiles were apparently discovered earlier this week when forces loyal to the Government of National Accord recaptured the strategic town of Gharyan in a surprise attack, seizing the main supply base for Haftar´s Tripoli offensive. The New York Times reported that markings on the missiles indicated they had been sold to the UAE, a US ally, in 2008.

