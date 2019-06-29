The News Education Expo attracts students on first day

LAHORE : The first day of “The News Education Expo’19” at Expo Centre attracted a large number of students here on Saturday.

With free entry, the two-day educational exhibition organised by the Jang Media Group will continue on Sunday (today) from 10am to 7pm without break.

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Syed Samsam Ali Bokhari inaugurated The News Education Expo’19 in which some topnotch educational institutions from across the country are participating and offering on-spot admission related information to the prospective students. The minister also visited the stalls and lauded the efforts of Jang Media Group for the cause of education.

Besides local educational institutions, educational firms dealing international education are also part of The News Education Expo’19 providing free-of-cost information about academic opportunities in Turkey, France, Germany and many other countries.

Talking to the media at the expo, Samsam Bokhari said the economic future of Pakistan was bright. He said tax evaders would have to pay taxes now.

To a question about offloading of PML-N former Provincial Minister Rana Mashhood from a foreign flight, he said was unaware of the issue. He, however, said it was quite easy these days to check one’s status on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Meanwhile, despite severe heat on Saturday, The News Education Expo’19 venue was thronged by a large number of students and people from different walks of life who termed the expo a great opportunity to explore. Saad Sohail, a prospective student, said the education expo provided a good opportunity to compare academic programmes and fee structures of different universities. “This is something you cannot simply do this by visiting the website of a university,” he added. A student, Imran Hussain, said apart from exploring academic programmes of the participating universities, such events provided an opportunity to explore scholarship opportunities being offered by public and private universities. “Another plus point is to get as much information as possible in person which really helps select a final study destination,” he added.

Hira, a visiting student, said she had come with lot of questions and was happy that the representatives of the participating universities at their stalls answered those queries in detail. “This is excellent as I find myself more informed and prepared for the upcoming admission season,” she added.

Talking to The News, Lahore Garrison University (LGU) Director Academics Prof Dr Arif Jawaid said LGU, chartered by the Punjab government in 2014, had four faculties and 14 departments with more than 5,000 student body. He said the university was also offering MPhil degrees in a wide range of programmes.

LGU Director Admissions Muhammad Rashid said the university had a very economical fee structure with multiple scholarship opportunities for students while education for children of Shuhada in any academic programme was completely free at the university. LGU Treasurer Muhammad Ashraf Ali Khan said the university offered scholarships worth Rs 30 million to its students during the current year which was double than the requirement by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for ranking purposes. Institute of Management Sciences (Pak-AIMS) Associate Dean Kashif Naeem said the institute was chartered by the Punjab government and besides the existing campus in Lahore another campus was under construction in Islamabad. He added IMS was offering degrees in management and computer sciences. He said the institute offered 25 per cent concession to female students.

M Umair and Rizwana Zakka from EVS Professional Training Institute said the institute offered wide range of courses in computer and IT and had a focused approach in imparting market-oriented education.

Minhaj University Director Marking Rabia Mehboob Ali said with 160-kanal campus the university offered excellent sports and co-curricular opportunities to its students. She added the university had more than 15,000 students and over 30,000 alumni. Rabia said the university was offering different PhD programmes.

Dr Amjad Iqbal Burq, MS of Sharif Medical City Hospital, Sharif Trust, said Sharif Medical and Dental College had 100 seats for MBBS and 50 for BDS programme while its postgraduate institute was offering postgraduate qualification in 13 disciplines. Prominent among the participating institutions are University of Lahore, Superior Group of Colleges, PAC Lahore, University of Management and Technology (UMT), Information Technology University (ITU), Minhaj University, Forman Christian College (a chartered university), Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, Pak-AIMS, Virtual University of Pakistan, Qarshi University, Hajvery University, Sharif Trust, KIPS Education System, Nur International University, the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP), Campus France Pakistan, ICMA Pakistan, British Council, Lahore Leads University, Unique Group of Institutions, the City School, Highbrow, Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design, University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, Institute of Business and Management (IB&M) and FAST-National University.