Buzdar orders effective steps against child abuse Vows to eliminate land grabbers

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered effective measures to control the incidents of abuse of the children and child pornography, and said that a comprehensive action plan should be made to avert such incidents and police should take strict action against the people involved in such incidents.

The chief minister also issued instructions to the inspector general of Punjab to control such incidents. The CM said RPOs and DPOs should take strict measures to stop such incidents. He said indiscriminate action should be taken against the people involved in such incidents and action against such incidents should be visible. He said he was very concerned about such incidents.

“The children are our future and this is responsibility of the state to provide them with protection. The criminals cannot be allowed to ruin the lives of innocent children. The accused involved in the incidents of assault on children and child pornography should be arrested and brought to justice. The report of the action against such people should be submitted to the CM office,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government has taken strict action against land grabbers and it has resolved to eliminate them.

He said no action was taken against the land grabbers in the past and the land grabbers were given free hand in Lahore and other cities of Punjab. He said the PTI government started action against the land grabbers after coming in the power and retrieved precious land from them.

Meanwhile, Punjab police in their campaign launched against land grabbers on the instruction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar registered 146 cases in the last 10 months and took 496 people into their custody.