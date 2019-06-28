close
Sat Jun 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

Brother of PHF chief dies in Lahore

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Atif Ayyaz Khokhar, brother of President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary Punjab Hockey Association Col Asif Naz Khokhar died on Friday in Lahore.

PHF Secretary General Muhammad Asif Bajwa and the entire Pakistan Hockey Federation family expressed their deepest sympathies on this sad demise.

The officials pray to Almighty Allah to rest the soul in heaven and give courage to the family to bear this great loss. The funeral of the deceased will be held in DHA Phase V after Zohar prayer today (Saturday).

