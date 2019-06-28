Nawaz should stop sending messages to closed doors: Sumsam

LAHORE: Provincial Information Minister Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said Nawaz Sharif should stop sending messages to closed doors.

In a statement Friday, he said people were fully aware why hue and cry was being raised over accountability. The PML-N is going through intense fight in its inner circles for leadership. The PML-N leadership is in the hands of Maryam Nawaz instead of Shahbaz Sharif. He said those responsible for creating price hike in the country were themselves raising protest against it. The PPP joined hands with the PML-N in the name of democracy and for its own vested interests. The wording of Aitzaz Ahsan given about the PPP is becoming true. He said both parties were engaged in their campaign of misleading people.

He said that on the pretext of gaining sympathy against corruption, they were compelled to remain united against the NAB. The information minister said investigations would be undertaken at any cost into how debt was so much raised during the past ten years. The APC had nothing to do with the interests of Pakistani people, rather their agenda is based on personal motives. Maulana Fazlur Rehman only wants political self-projection.