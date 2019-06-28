Pakistan finish 5th in ITF Team Competition

KARACHI: Pakistan finished fifth in the seven-team ITF Asia Team Competition (12 & Under) in Dhaka on Friday.

Pakistan won the play-off for the fifth position against Maldives 3-0 in this South Asia Regional Qualifying tennis event. Haider gave Pakistan an advantage by overwhelming his counterpart in the first singles.

Ahtesham doubled the lead by beating his opponent in straight sets in the second singles. Hussnain and Haider also won the doubles match. Pakistan had lost their group matches to Bangladesh 1-2 and India 0-3 but won against Bhutan 3-0.