Fri Jun 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2019

22 accused held

Peshawar

GUJRANWALA: District police Thursday arrested 23 accused and recovered illegal arms, cash and drugs from them.

Tatlewali police arrested accused Nazakat, Azher, Muhammad Qamer, Nosheb and Shafqat Ali and recovered liquid from their possession. Two pistols were recovered from Tanvir Ahmed and Ali Raza. Dhulley police during checking have recovered 1,455 gram charas from accused Faisal Dogar. Kotwali police arrested 15 gamblers and recovered Rs 61,000 and charas from them.

