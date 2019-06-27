close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
June 28, 2019

Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan: Buzdar

National

 
June 28, 2019

LAHORE: A delegation of assembly members belonging to the minority community led by provincial minister for minorities affairs and human rights Ijaz Alam called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Punjab Assembly on Thursday. The delegation comprised of Mahinder Paul Singh, Peter Gill, and Haroon Imran Gill. The chief minister said that minorities enjoyed equal rights under the Constitution and added that their religious places would be fully taken care of by the government. We will fully protect the rights of the minorities and funds will be provided for the repair and maintenance of their worship places. He said that Punjab government had provided stipends for bright students of the religious minorities worth crores of rupees.

