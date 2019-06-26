Indo-Israel nexus constant threat to global peace: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said on Wednesday that Indo-Israeli nexus posed a constant threat to regional and global peace, as they were involved in promotion of state-sponsored terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

The Chairman Senate expressed these views in a meeting with four-member delegation of Al-Quds Parliament currently visiting Pakistan. The delegation is led by Hamid Abdullah Hussein Al-Ahmar, President of Al-Quds Parliament.

Sanjrani said that the Parliament, the government and people of Pakistan had always extended their unequivocal support to the people of Palestine. He continued that the people of Palestine and Occupied Kashmir were struggling for their rights and the international community needed to use its influence to ensure safety and protection of the civilian population besides joining hands for lasting peace in the region.

Chairman Senate said that Pakistan favoured resolution of all outstanding Arab-Israeli disputes. “Pakistan supports establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous state of Palestine on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” he pointed out.

The Chairman Senate emphasised the need for enhanced institutional linkages between Al-Quds parliament and the Senate of Pakistan. He said that a robust approach was required to highlight the plight of people of Palestine and Occupied Kashmir more effectively at global level.

Leader of the delegation thanked the Chairman Senate for his remarks about Palestine issue. He agreed with the view of Chairman Senate for enhanced linkages to further deepen the existing bilateral cooperation. He said the Muslims in Palestine, Occupied Kashmir and Rohingya were facing many challenges and the Muslim world needed to make joint efforts for peace and stability of those regions. He also thanked the Parliament, the government and people of Pakistan for continued support to the Palestinian cause.

Chairman Senate expressed well wishes from the government and people of Pakistan and assured support to better highlight Palestine issue globally.