Gayle plans to extend his career a little longer

MANCHESTER: Chris Gayle has never lacked for confidence — how can you when your nickname is Universe Boss?

So when the West Indies opener was asked where he ranked in the pantheon of the greatest cricketers from the Caribbean, there was no false modesty.

Instead, Gayle took the opportunity to remind everyone of what he has achieved, while revealing that his planned international retirement after the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 will actually be pushed back by at least a few months.

He said: “I’m definitely up there with the greats without a doubt.

“I enjoy each and every moment of playing for West Indies. It’s still not the end. I still have a few games to go. Maybe another series to go who knows we’ll see what happens.

“My plans for after the World Cup, maybe a Test match against India and then I’ll definitely play the ODIs against India. I won’t play the T20s. That’s my plan after World Cup.

“In these three (remaining) games, I’d love to get a hundred as well. But if it doesn’t happen, I can’t actually complain or be too hard on myself.

“I’ve actually achieved a lot. But what I really wanted was to be in that final four and then anything could have actually happened and then to be able to get my hands on the World Cup. We’ll see what happens.”

The Windies’ hopes of lifting the trophy are slim — they will need to win their three remaining games, starting against India at Old Trafford on Thursday, while hoping that other results go their way to reach the semi-finals.

For Gayle, the clash with India gives him the opportunity to face a number of players who he has seen close up in the Indian Premier League in recent seasons.

That includes Jasprit Bumrah, the world’s number one ranked bowler, and Gayle knows their personal battle will be crucial to the outcome of the game.