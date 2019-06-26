close
Thu Jun 27, 2019
N
NNI
June 27, 2019

Cop martyred, three terrorists killed in Loralai

Top Story

N
NNI
June 27, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists were killed after an attack on the Police Lines area in Balochistan’s Loralai district, ISPR said Wednesday. “Three suicide bombers attempted to target police. The suicide bombers were effectively checked by the police at the entry gate. One suicide bomber was killed by the police at entry point while two others managed to get inside Police Line and were killed,” it added. During the exchange of fire, one suicide bomber blew himself up while the other was killed by security forces. Constable Allah Nawaz was martyred while two others were wounded.

