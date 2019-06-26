Zardari withdraws all bail pleas from IHC, ready to face cases

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday withdrew all of his interim bail applications from Islamabad High Court in NAB inquiries related to 'ToshaKhana' and Park Lane connected with the fake bank accounts scam. Division bench of Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani on Wednesday resumed hearing of miscellaneous applications filed by former President Asif Ali Zardari. On the orders of Islamabad High Court National Accountability Bureau produced the former president before the bench under foolproof security arrangements. When hearing began former President Asif Ali Zardari came to the rostrum and said he himself want to argue. “My lawyers are competent and I have full confidence on our courts but I will argue myself,” he said. Asif Ali Zardari told the court that he wanted to withdraw all of his pre-bail petitions and would face the corruption references against him initiated by the National Accountability Bureau. He stated before the court that he had established a private company but there was no evidence that it obtained loans. “I have faced similar cases in the past, I was sentenced to jail for eight years in famous BMW case at that time Almighty had helped me and I faced the charges." Zardari said.

He further said that all the corruption references against him initiated by NAB are fake. He said there is no documentary proof that I have signed any letter as Director Park Lane Company. “I have no connection with Park Lane and ToshaKhana,” he added.

Zardari said no law can stop him to establish any company. All the cases against him are fake.

During hearing NAB prosecutor said they had no objection on the withdrawal or rejection of the accused’s bail applications.

While talking to media outside the court former President Asif Ali Zardari said I have withdrawn the petitions, only petitions not the cases. “If they want to put me in prison they can,” he stated.

On the occasion Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto said our party strategy is very open. We are still fighting for democracy as we were fighting in the past.

He said that our lawyers and he was not allowed to enter in the premises of Islamabad High Court. Family and lawyers are not allowed, is this democracy, is this new Pakistan?

Stringent security arrangements were made by deploying security personnel to avoid any untoward situation on the occasion.

It is to mention here that former President Asif Ali Zardari surrendered himself to NAB on June 10 after Islamabad High Court rejected his pre-arrest bail plea in fake bank account case.

Earlier, the IHC bench had issued a production order for Asif Ali Zardari who was in NAB custody in physical remand. The court had directed NAB to produce Zardari for hearing of his interim bail applications.