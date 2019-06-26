Opp has no public support, says Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the opposition lacks popularity in the masses and they are not standing by it to give shelter to its corruption.

Addressing various delegations at Governor’s House on Wednesday, the Punjab governor said that the leaders of the opposition were distracting the people and creating hurdles in the path of progress. When the agenda of the opposition is to save corruption, no section of society will stand beside it, he added. Sarwar said the previous rulers did no service to the nation but plundered the national wealth. He added the protest call by the opposition would get no response from the working class of the country. Earlier, All Pakistan Workers Unity Federation Secretary Rana Abdul Sami, Safdar Sandhu of People’s Federation, United Labour Federation chief Hanif Ramay, Bhatta Federation chief Gul Abbas, Punjab Labour Federation President Abdul Ghafoor Virk and others called on the governor and vowed not to become part of the opposition’s protest call.