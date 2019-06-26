close
Thu Jun 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
NNI
June 27, 2019

Aleem resigns from standing committees

National

N
NNI
June 27, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan on Wednesday resigned from the membership of the standing committees of Punjab Assembly. Aleem Khan was part of the privilege, human rights and minority affairs committees while he has also quit the membership of Public Accounts Committee II (PAC) and Special Committee VI. Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) approved the bail of PTI leader Aleem Khan in assets beyond income and offshore company cases over two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan