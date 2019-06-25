close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

Two killed in Bara roof collapse

Peshawar

BARA: Two members of a family were killed and four others injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Tuesday, local and official sources said.

The sources said Nasib Khan and his family members were asleep when the roof of the house collapsed in Kohi early in the day.

As a result, two boys identified as Ali, son of Nasib Khan and Zakria Khan, son of Khalid, were killed on the spot. Three members of the family sustained injuries.

Soon after the incident, the local rushed to the place and retrieved the bodies and recovered the injuries. The injured were taken to the hospital in Peshawar.

