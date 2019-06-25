72 encroachers held in crackdown

PESHAWAR: The district administration arrested 72 persons for encroachment in various bazaars here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar told the media persons that the administration launched a crackdown against the vendors and other people creating hurdles in the bazaars. He said that the operation was supervised by the Assistant Commissioner Sara Rehman to remove the encroachments on the footpaths and other passages in Qissa Khwani, Chowk Yadgar, Ashraf Road, Khyber Bazaar, Namak Mandi and other localities.

The official said a heavy contingent of police headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Hazratullah was also deputed there to thwart any eventuality.

He said that those who were arrested had already been warned time and again to remove their encroachments in the busy bazaars but to no avail.

The officials concerned were directed to continue the crackdown against the encroachers and its mafia in the metropolitan.