Kidnapped boy recovered from Naushehro Feroz

Islamabad: The Ramna Police Tuesday have recovered a boy kidnapped for ransom from Sector G-11/1 and arrested the captor from Naushehro Feroz, Sindh, the police spokesman said.

One, Malik Ibrar Hussain resident of G-11/1, lodged a complaint with the Ramna Police Station saying that as he came back home on 23rd June, he found his 11-year-old son missing, while, his domestic servant Kamran was also absent from home. He, quoting neighbouring people, said that his son Abdullah was seen going with the servant on the main road.

Taking notice of the kidnapping incident, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) directed DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed to ensure safe recovery of the abducted boy. The DIG (Operations) He constituted a special team under supervision of SP (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal which included SHO Ramna police station Qaisar Naiz Gilani and others.

This team worked hard and succeeded to recover the abducted boy from area of `Kandhyaro’ Police Station Area in Naushehro Feroz. The SHO Ramna put all possible efforts for the recovery of the boy, police said.

The police said that the suspect demanded heavy ransom amount on telephone for the safe release of the child. SHO Ramna constituted a team to make headway to the captor, police said. The people engaged in the investigation using Geo Fencing system to detect location of the suspect, traced out his position in Khandyaro, Naushero Feroz and sent a team to arrest him and recovered the child from his possession.

The police sources disclosed that the Motorway Police played a vital role in the recovery of the abducted boy. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated this overall performance and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for members of police team.