Body recovered from Bhara Kahu

Islamabad: A young man in his twenties was tortured to death in Bhara Kahu. The police have recovered body lying under a bridge near main road, Tuesday, police said.

The police claimed that the victim was not local and it cannot be ruled out that he was killed anywhere else but thrown in Bhara Kahu. The circumstantial evidences indicated that the dead body was crushed with heavy stone scattered around the body to mutilate it. The police have taken up the case and started investigation.