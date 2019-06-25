close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

Body recovered from Bhara Kahu

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

Islamabad: A young man in his twenties was tortured to death in Bhara Kahu. The police have recovered body lying under a bridge near main road, Tuesday, police said.

The police claimed that the victim was not local and it cannot be ruled out that he was killed anywhere else but thrown in Bhara Kahu. The circumstantial evidences indicated that the dead body was crushed with heavy stone scattered around the body to mutilate it. The police have taken up the case and started investigation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad