close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 26, 2019

Kyrgyzstan charges ex-president

World

AFP
June 26, 2019

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan´s prosecutors charged a former president with corruption on Tuesday, paving the way for parliament to lift his immunity as a protracted power struggle threatens to roil the fragile ex-Soviet state.

The state prosecutor´s office said it had sent the charge for consideration by parliament, which could strip Almazbek Atambayev of immunity in the coming days. Lawmakers, who are mostly loyal to Atambayev´s successor Sooronbai Jeenbekov, last week asked the prosecutor to consider six accusations that could justify prosecuting Atambayev.

One hundred lawmakers supported the motion, with five voting against. If 81 lawmakers vote to strip Atambayev of immunity, he can be prosecuted for crimes committed while in office.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World