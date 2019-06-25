Kyrgyzstan charges ex-president

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan´s prosecutors charged a former president with corruption on Tuesday, paving the way for parliament to lift his immunity as a protracted power struggle threatens to roil the fragile ex-Soviet state.

The state prosecutor´s office said it had sent the charge for consideration by parliament, which could strip Almazbek Atambayev of immunity in the coming days. Lawmakers, who are mostly loyal to Atambayev´s successor Sooronbai Jeenbekov, last week asked the prosecutor to consider six accusations that could justify prosecuting Atambayev.

One hundred lawmakers supported the motion, with five voting against. If 81 lawmakers vote to strip Atambayev of immunity, he can be prosecuted for crimes committed while in office.