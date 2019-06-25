ICAP organises Golden Jubilee members recognition ceremony

Ag PR

Karachi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) organized the Golden Jubilee Members Recognition Ceremony to honor and appreciate the services of those senior members who have been a part of the Institute for 50 years or more.

The ceremony paid homage to and commemorated members who have been an integral part of ICAP and have shown unwavering loyalty to the institution for 50 years or more.

The Golden Jubilee members shared their wisdom, experience and suggestions with the audience, which comprised of a mix of past presidents, other seasoned members and families of the honorable senior members.

The event was attended by over 32 senior members along with their families. The members expressed their gratification towards the Institute and how they felt that Chartered Accountancy and ICAP had brought a change in their lives.

They shared memories of their CA studies and said that the Institute is an integral part of who they are and that they will always have a strong connection with it.

Mr. Jafar Husain, President ICAP said in his speech that he had been to many events, but none like this one. He recognized the contributions made by the senior members and said that it is because of their legacy that ICAP has transformed into a premier body.****