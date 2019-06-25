close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
June 26, 2019

Gen Bajwa meets UK NSA, secretary defence

Top Story

June 26, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday discussed regional developments, including the Afghan peace process, with the British officials, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

General Bajwa met the British National Security Adviser Mark Sedwill at the Cabinet Office and Permanent Secretary Stephen Lovegrove at the Ministry of Defence in London. Both dignitaries acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions towards regional peace.

Earlier on Monday, the two countries held a delegation level strategic dialogue to discuss geo-strategic environment and bilateral military cooperation. A day earlier, General Bajwa met his counterpart Chief of Defence Staff Sir Nick Carter.

A session of delegation level strategic dialogue was held between the two sides. The army chief is in the United Kingdom on an official visit for meetings with senior British civil-military leadership.

On Saturday, Gen Bajwa spoke at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London, where he said Pakistan was on the cusp of achieving sustainable, irreversible, enduring peace and stability.

“Improving security situation would attract foreign investment in Pakistan,” he said. “International partnership, support and determination also hold importance to cope with regional challenges and foreign investment is key to regional contacts,” the army chief added.

