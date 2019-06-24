close
Tue Jun 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

Body found

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

FAISALABAD: The dead body of a young nurse was found from Dhilwan Canal Distributary on Monday. Seema Bibi of Ghulam Muhammadabad was missing for the last two days. Chak Jhumra police have registered a case against Umar Iqbal, husband of the deceased, and his two friends on the complaint of Bushra Bibi, the mother of the deceased.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan