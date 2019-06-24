Body found

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: The dead body of a young nurse was found from Dhilwan Canal Distributary on Monday. Seema Bibi of Ghulam Muhammadabad was missing for the last two days. Chak Jhumra police have registered a case against Umar Iqbal, husband of the deceased, and his two friends on the complaint of Bushra Bibi, the mother of the deceased.
FAISALABAD: The dead body of a young nurse was found from Dhilwan Canal Distributary on Monday. Seema Bibi of Ghulam Muhammadabad was missing for the last two days. Chak Jhumra police have registered a case against Umar Iqbal, husband of the deceased, and his two friends on the complaint of Bushra Bibi, the mother of the deceased.