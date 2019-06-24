IHC summons three ministries’ top officials in drug supply case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court on Monday summoned joint secretaries of Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Health and Education and directed them to appear in person on next hearing to answer in a plea regarding drug supply in educational institutions.

Justice Aamer Farooq on Monday resumed the hearing of plea regarding supply of drugs in educational institutions. During hearing the court express dissatisfaction with the performance of law enforcement agency and said remarked that so far it couldn’t be identified that where the ice heroine is being prepared.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that accused are used to be arrested on recovery of drugs but unfortunately it could not be find that where it was being prepared.

Petitioner has pleaded the Islamabad High Court that according to drug report of United Nations situation is very alarming in the Federal Capital. Plea alleged that three police officials are also involved in such business.

The petitioner has also given reference of the statement of former minister of state for interior Shehryar Khan Afridi that 75 per cent of female students and 45 per cent male students had been found to be using drugs.