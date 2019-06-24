ECP members’ appointment: MPs body meeting ends in deadlock

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and members of Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the issue of selecting two members of ECP from Sindh and Balochistan ended without reaching any consensus as government and opposition rejected each other’s nominations.

The committee held its meeting under its chairperson and Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari here Monday.

Talking with the newsmen after the meeting, Dr Shireen Mazari said the efforts were made to create a consensus but unfortunately it could not be reached as no nominee was able to get a two-third majority approval. She said, “We have give a formula that if they accept our nominee from Sindh, we will accept their nominee from Balochistan but the opposition did not accept it.”

Asked whether this deadlock had turned into a crisis, she said the legal course would now move ahead.

Asked whether the time ofthe committee task had completed, she replied in affirmative saying that, “Yes, so far, but if the fresh names come, the committee will be operational as now the matter would be referred to the prime minister either to seek fresh names or sent it to the Supreme Court of Pakistan as there is a ruling of the Supreme Court if there is a deadlock, the matter could be referred to the Supreme Court and let us see what the

prime minister decides,” she said.

Member of the Parliamentary Committee, Senator Mushidullah said the consensus could not be reached. “The constitutional way will now be adopted as now two third consensus be reached and now the issue will go to the Supreme Court,” he said.

However, when asked there was no mention in the constitution to refer it to the Supreme Court, Senator Mushahidullah said the constitution will be followed.