Eighteen inks deal with DMZ Holdings

Islamabad: Eighteen, a project by Elite Estates Private Limited, signed a deal with DMZ Holdings, a UAE and Turkey-based financial investment conglomerate to purchase and market high-end luxury units, says a press release.

The deal was signed between Tarek Hamdy, CEO Eighteen and Tariq Masud, Chairman DMZ, at the Eighteen Head Office in Islamabad.Eighteen is an exclusive, joint real estate venture of Ora Developers, Saif Group and Kohistan Builder (KBD) of Companies located in the Eighteen District of the twin cities on main Kashmir Highway, 10 minutes away from new Islamabad Airport. A world-class lifestyle destination, Eighteen has redefined the standards of luxury living in Pakistan and has garnered a noticeable presence in the country in just over a year.

DMZ Holdings, on the other hand, are an investment conglomerate, in the business of providing Project Investments, Financial Engineering and Strategic Solutions across the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Speaking at the auspicious occasion, Mr Tarek Hamdy, CEO, Eighteen said, “It is a moment of immense pride for us to sign this deal with an internationally-acclaimed investment conglomerate that is DMZ Holdings. Eighteen intends to transform the real estate landscape of the twin cities and this goal will certainly be better achieved through this partnership”. With a focus on spacious and comfortable living, Eighteen promises a safe investment to the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Its focal location makes it an attractive residential option for individuals from all walks of life.