17 outlaws including seven drug pushers held

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have arrested 17 outlaws including seven drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, valuables and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed directed the officials of Islamabad police have accelerated efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers. Aabpara police arrested accused Waheed Masih and recovered 12 wine bottles from him. Secretariat police arrested three drug pushers namely Ahsan, Bakhtair, Shakoor and recovered 1.35 kg hashish and 224 gram heroine while police also arrested Yasir for having stolen mobile phone.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested Adnan Iqbal and Sheeraz and recovered a total of 710 gram heroin from their possession. Kohsar police arrested Waheed Masih and recovered 145 gram hashish from him. Bhara Kau police arrested Shehbaz and recovered 290 gram hashish from him. Karachi Company police arrested two Furruk Rasheed and Abdul Shakoor involved in theft case while police also arrested accused Abid for having one 30 bore pistol.

Ramna police arrested Rashid and recovered 10 liter wine from him. CIA police arrested a proclaimed offender Gulfraz wanted to police in a murder case. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.