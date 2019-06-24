Chohan accuses Sharifs of deceiving nation

LAHORE: The Punjab government spokesperson Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has warned that any harm to the health of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be the result of his love for eating.

He demanded Punjab Assembly Speaker immediately cancel the Production Order of Opposition leader in PA Hamza Shahbaz for violating the rules. Talking to media outside Punjab Assembly immediately after the press conference of Opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz, Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan stated that for last 10 days Nawaz Sharif had been constantly eating mutton and rice.

He said that a patient having cardiac issue should avoid meat but the food menu of former prime minister between June 11 and June 21 clearly showed that he had been eating mutton. Besides, he said he had been dubbed as diabetic by his family but the former PM, instead of avoiding rice was regularly consuming them.

Chohan went on to say that the daughter of the former prime minister, Maryam Safdar tried to gain sympathy of the nation in her press conference just like the characters of Star Plus dramas. He said both father and daughter were deceiving the nation.

Chohan stated it was strange that Maryam Safdar was comparing former Egyptian President Muhammad Mursi with her father Nawaz Sharif adding one devoted his life for Islam and other was declared ‘Sicilian mafia’ by the court.

He added that Nawaz Sharif was declared guilty and disqualified by the Supreme Court for life time on the charges of money laundering and his nephew Hamza Shahbaz should stop lying to the nation.

Grilling Opposition leader in Punjab AssemblyHamza Shahbaz, Fayaz Chohan said when Imran Khan was playing cricket and earning name and fame for the country, Hamza was seen roaming in the streets of Gawalmandi.

To a question over the ban imposed in National Assembly to call Prime Minister as “selected PM” he said the “defected Bhuttos” and “disqualified Sharifs” were raising objections against an elected Prime Minister of the country. He said Imran Khan had come to power through people’s vote.

To a query related to bar PML-N workers from seeing their leader Nawaz Sharif, he said when a person is ill, he is advised to take rest and avoid seeing visitors but in this case, Hamza and Safdar wanted more people to visit him.

The Punjab government spokesperson on the occasion also requested to immediately cancel the Production Order of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif for breaching rules of procedures. He said according to his information, a person on Production Order couldn’t address media but Hamza Shahbaz wasn’t following the rules.