Pakistan’s populationmay double by 2050: experts

LAHORE: The population of Pakistan will be doubled in 2050 if it is not controlled. Resources are decreasing because of over population.

These views were expressed by the experts in a seminar “Increasing Population” held here with the collaboration of Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS), Jang Group of Newspapers and Department of Population Welfare Punjab.

The seminar was presided by Population Welfare Department Punjab Secretary Muhammad Hassan Iqbal. Naeemud Din Rathor started speech. Population Welfare Department Secretary Muhammad Hassan Iqbal said that population of Pakistan is increasing with the passage of time that is 207 million now and will be doubled in 2050 if it is not controlled. Resources are going to decrease because of over population. Our department is working very well, he said adding that different seminars for public awareness in rural and urban areas are being conducted. Professor Dr Kanwal Ameen said that religious scholars needed to play their role in population control awareness programme. Raees Ansari said that if we have a glance of federal and provincial budget population control was not given importance. Wasif Nagi said the department is working well and fruitful results are being gained. Mufti Intikhab Alam said that over-population was a collective problem. Peer Muhammad Ziaul Haq Naqshbandi said there should be legislation to control population. Professor Dr Sajid Rasheed opined that one of the causes behind rapid growth of population was desire for getting son. Sarfraz Kazmi said that in 1949, under-age maid of Begum Syeda Waheed died during delivery. The doctor had told her that her maid had died because of repeated deliveries. After that the Begum had established a clinic in her house for the awareness of women. It was first step/action of civil society. Then in 1953, Family Planning Association was established.

Bushra Ijaz said that population is a major issue of Pakistan. According to her, 76 percent population resides in rural areas. According to her, mother dies after 6th delivery in rural areas. Women don’t have rights in rural areas. Humera Mubarak said that people don’t talk on this issue. Awareness is needed for this purpose. Maya Laeeq said we should control population according to our resources. Kainat Tarar said that problems were increasing with the increase of population. Economy will be strong if we control population.