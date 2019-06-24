close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
Robbers arrested in Lakki Marwat

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

LAKKI MARWAT: Police have busted a gang of robbers during a special action in the Naurang town of the Lakki Marwat district. Station House Officer Zaheer Khan told a press conference on Monday that on June 17, a local resident Abbas Khan had reported that armed men looted cash, gold ornaments and licensed weapons from his home. He said the police registered a case and formed special team to trace the robbers. He identified arrested men as Kalimullah, Ali Rehman, Aminullah, Akif, and Zulqarnain and claimed to have recovered the looted money, gold ornaments and weapons from them.

