Automated ST registration from July 1

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue on Monday said the automated system for sales tax registration will be effective from July 1, 2019.

The NTN/income tax registration shall, using as login credentials to upload bank account certificate in the name of the business, particulars of all bank branches, GPS-tagged photographs of the business premises and consumer numbers of gas and electricity bills

On furnishing above documents, the system will register the applicant for sales tax. “After registration, the applicant or an authorised person should visit e-Sahulat Centre of NADRA within a month for bio-metric verification, the FBR said in a statement.

“In case of failure to visit or failure of verification, the registered person’s name shall be taken off the sales tax Active Taxpayer List (ATL).” In case of manufacturer, the FBR may require post verification through field offices or a third party authorized by the revenue authority.

“In case, the field office, during scrutiny after the registration, finds that any document provided is non-genuine / fake / wrong, it may request through the system, to provide the missing document, in fifteen days, failing which the registered person shall be taken off from the sales ATL.”