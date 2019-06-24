Faryal’s remand extended until July 8

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further physical remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister, Faryal Talpur, till July 8, in the mega money laundering case.

NAB officials produced Talpur before the accountability court judge and sought extension in her physical remand. Her counsel Lateef Khosa pleaded before the court that Talpur had no connection with Park Lane Company reference and she was not even its director.

However, NAB prosecutor said further remand of the accused was required for more investigation into the scam. NAB had arrested Talpur from Islamabad on June 14 after the arrest of her brother Zardari by the anti-graft body.NAB has been investigating four cases wherein Zardari and his sister were the main accused. The cases pertain to alleged transactions worth hundreds of millions of rupees.