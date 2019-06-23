UAE calls for talks to defuse US-Iran tensions

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday called for negotiations to defuse tensions between the United States and Iran after Tehran shot down a US drone.

"Tensions in the Gulf can only be addressed politically," Anwar Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, wrote on Twitter.

He said the crisis in the Gulf region "requires collective attention, primarily to de-escalate and to find political solutions through dialogue and negotiations." "Regional voices (are) important to achieve sustainable solutions," said Gargash.