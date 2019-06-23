Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Scattered rain brought down the rising temperature in the provincial metropolis here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and may persist in upper and central parts till Monday. They predicted dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Mirpurkhas, Kalat, Zhob divisions and Islamabad. Hot and dry weather is expected in rest of the country. On Sunday weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, D.G.Khan, Zhob divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Rainfall was also recorded in other cities including Faisalabad, Kasur, Noorpurthal, Murree, TT Singh, Sargodha, Mangla, Joharabad, Balakot, Dir, Malamjabba, Kakul, Bannu, Kotli, Garidupatta, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Zhob and Astore.