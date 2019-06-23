close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
DR
Desk Report
June 24, 2019

Former film actress Anjuman ties the knot

Top Story

DR
Desk Report
June 24, 2019

LAHORE: Former film actress Anjuman Shaheen, one of the most successful artists of Punjabi cinema, has tied the knot to fellow producer and director Waseem ‘Lucky’ Ali.

The secret wedding of 64-year-old actress took place on June 17 and was attended by only close family and friends. But the news was revealed earlier this week when pictures of the ceremony were leaked on the social media.

The two have now publicly confirmed the wedding.

Speaking to Geo News, Anjuman said she was ecstatic on starting a new journey in her life. She said her husband gifted her a car and a house on the wedding, and said she would share more pictures of the ceremony soon.

Anjuman was one of the most popular actresses in the Punjabi film industry who shot to stardom in the 1980s and 1990s starring in films like “Wadey Ki Zanjeer”, “Sher Khan”, “Chan Varyam”, “Jeedar”, and others.

