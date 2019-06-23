Indian troops martyr four Kashmiri youths in Shopian

ISLAMABAD: In Held Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in Shopian district on Sunday. According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation at Daramdora in Keegam area of the district of IHK. Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have suspended internet service in the district.