Mon Jun 24, 2019
BR
Bureau report
June 24, 2019

Bid to kidnap man foiled

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police during an action foiled a bid to kidnap a local in Chamkani and arrested two alleged kidnappers on Sunday. Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural, Tariq Habib told reporters that the police were informed that one Ghafirullah of Bakhshi Pul locality had been kidnapped by two armed men near Budhni. The official said a police party headed by Chamkani SHO Taimur Saleem intercepted the alleged kidnappers on the Northern Bypass and recovered the kidnapped person. The official said the police also arrested the two alleged kidnappers Zafar and Pervez and recovered one hand-grenade from the car.

