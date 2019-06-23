close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 24, 2019

PMYA to launch cash grant programme for rural youth

Islamabad

A
APP
June 24, 2019

Islamabad : Prime Minster Youth Affairs Programme (PMYA) in collaboration with Ehsas team will launch a programme for extending cash grant to rural and marginalised youth for their uplift.

According to an official, in order to start their own business ventures and financial inclusion they will be granted cash amount. He said that their focus will on five point agenda included their employment, economic empowerment, civic engagement, social protection health and wellbeing for specially marginalized youth. He said that there was dire need of effective strategy in this regard to empower them economically and socially.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad