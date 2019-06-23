PMYA to launch cash grant programme for rural youth

Islamabad : Prime Minster Youth Affairs Programme (PMYA) in collaboration with Ehsas team will launch a programme for extending cash grant to rural and marginalised youth for their uplift.

According to an official, in order to start their own business ventures and financial inclusion they will be granted cash amount. He said that their focus will on five point agenda included their employment, economic empowerment, civic engagement, social protection health and wellbeing for specially marginalized youth. He said that there was dire need of effective strategy in this regard to empower them economically and socially.