CDA to develop I-12, I-14 this fiscal year

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has allocated Rs10,873 million for various development activities for the Capital which includes budgetary provision for development of sectors for which PC-I has been approved.

CDA spokesperson, Syed Safdar Shah, while Talking to this agency, said that stalled sectors including I-12, I-14,I-15 and E-12 would be developed during the fiscal year 2019-20. Moreover, various other development works like construction of underpass between sector F-7/F-8 and G-7/G-8 at Faisal Avenue, Burma Bridge and additional block at Capital Hospital, also been included in the budget, he added.

Besides, Rs797.19 million have been kept for various PSDP projects in the Capital including Signal Free Islamabad Expressway.