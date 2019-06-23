PU tops natural sciences ranking

LAHORE: The Nature Publishing Group, a world-class publisher of high impact scientific and medical information in print and online founded in 1869, has ranked Punjab University No. 1 in terms of research publications in the field of natural sciences among all Pakistani universities.

According to a press release, PU falls in general category of the universities while it has left many science universities behind in the ranking. The overall research output of PU scientists in the subjects of Chemistry, Physical Sciences, Life Sciences, Earth and Environmental Sciences from January to December 2018 is far higher than other Pakistani science universities.

According to ranking, PU has secured 7.21 score while COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, which is on second number, has secured 3.25 score.

According to ranking, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, COMSATS University Islamabad, Quaid-e-Azam University, University of Education, University of Management and Technology, National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, University of Peshawar and National University of Sciences and Technology secured from 3rd to 10th positions respectively.

Punjab University Academic Staff Association has congratulated PU Vice-Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmad and his team, including Chairman PU Ranking Committee Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Chairman Department of Mathematics Dr Muhammad Sharif and others on this landmark achievement.

In a press statement, ASA President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Secretary Javed Sami and others said the achievement was result of research-friendly policies of incumbent administration which had taken several initiatives to promote research culture in Punjab University and had supported university teachers.