Countryon roadto progress, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the country is moving forward to its real destination of development and progress.

In a statement issued here Sunday, Usman Buzdar said the system was not corrected to facilitate the general public by previous government as the outdated system had not given any relief to public. We are fixing the issues created by previous governments and reforms are being introduced to improve this system, he added.

He said that the PTI government would develop organisations and we are bringing such reforms that will surely bring relief and ease in the people’s lives. In order to uplift the life of common man we have to change the old system, he said adding that politics of PTI was the other name of public service.

The chief minister said those who were claiming public service had plundered national resources and brought economy at the verge of disaster. He said the wrong policies of the previous government had brought great loss to Pakistan. Despite the worst economic conditions inherited our government opted concrete measures for economic improvement, he said and added that a common man would stand confidently in new Pakistan as we believe in work, “let our work speak by itself”, Buzdar said.

He said that the era of plunder and looting national resources had passed as we consider ourselves guardians of these national resources. Our goal is to serve the people and we have no other agenda.

Usman Buzdar said New Pakistan is based on new ideas and new emotions and we won’t allow anybody to hinder the voyage of development. Our vision is to eliminate the difference between the poor and the rich. Positive strategy is underway to improve the living standard of the people by giving preference to merit in every field, he maintained.

The chief minister said the PTI government had laid the foundation of transparent Pakistan. We don’t believe in hollow claims and slogans in fact we believe in practical steps. He claimed that work was being done day and night in order to meet the people’s expectations.

Wasa: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) continued its aggressive campaign against water users involved in wasting precious drinking water and fined many domestic and commercial consumers here on Sunday.

The Wasa field staff fined over 15 consumers in the areas of Samanabad, Gulberg, Fateh Garh, Sabzazar, Timber Market. College Road, Sandha, Outfall Road and Sabzazar. The campaign was launched on the directions of Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz who directed the staff to identify such consumers without any discrimination. He said that anyone involved in wasting precious drinking water would be fined. The Wasa MD said that the campaign would be intensified in the coming days.