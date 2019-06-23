Farooq Abdullah slams Indian soldiers for harassing Kashmiris

MIRPUR (AJK): National Conference President and former puppet chief minister of Indian Held Kashmir, Dr Farooq Abdullah, expressed dismay over the frequent halt of the public transport by the Indian occupation security forces on Jammu-Srinagar road.

He said the security forces should not stop public and private transport on Jammu - Srinagar Highway in IHK and harass people while they are travelling, says a report reaching here Sunday from across the line of control.

When I was travelling towards Pahalgam Saturday, I saw the Indian Held Kashmir security forces stopping vehicles, harassing drivers. They shouldn’t hamper smooth travel of the people. This practice should be stopped instantly.

Nowhere in the world do we see people stopped on highways and harassed, the ex-chief minister of held Kashmir told reporters in Pahalgam in occupied valley, the report said.

Movement of public and private transport was banned for two days in a week during India-backed so called Indian parliamentary elections in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).