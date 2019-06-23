Ride-hailing service driver held for ‘harassing woman’

The District South police on Sunday claimed that the Defence police had arrested a man who worked as a driver for a ride-hailing service over a complaint that he had harassed a woman.

Officials said they took action after a woman complained to the Madadgar 15 police helpline that the man harassed her and tried to snatch her mobile phone, adding that the police then arrested the driver.

Defence SHO Muhammad Ali said the suspect was identified as Baqar, who was using a fake ID to work as a driver, adding that he harassed the woman after she told him she would complain about his fake ID to his company and the police.

41 suspects arrested

During their targeted operations on Saturday and Sunday, the Sindh Rangers arrested 41 suspects, including dacoits, a spokesman for the paramilitary force disclosed to the media. The soldiers conducted targeted raids in Khokhrapar, the Korangi Industrial Area (KIA), Saudabad, Model Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Awami Colony, Zaman Town and the Defence neighbourhood, from where they arrested 19 suspects.

The suspects were identified as Imran Khan, Fida Hussain, Abdul Saqib, Muhammad Asif, Naeemuddin, Muhammad Zahid, Muhammad Hussain, Abdul Rehman, Zohaib Hussain, Ahmed Zia, Zahoor, Muhammad Alamgir, Muhammad Adil, Abdul Naseem, Arsalan, Muhammad Yameen, Nauman Ahmed, Muhammad Sajid and Sher Ali. The arrested men are said to be involved in a number of dacoities and street crime cases in different parts of the city.

The troops also conducted a raid in Model Colony, from where they arrested Nadeem Ahmed. He is accused of operating a drug den out of the above-mentioned area. The Rangers recovered weapons, looted items and narcotics from the possession of the suspects, who were later handed over to the local police for taking further legal action.

A day earlier, the paramilitary force conducted a raid in Ferozabad, from where they arrested Tauseef Khan, who is affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and was involved in a number of extortion cases.

They also carried out raids in the Korangi, Zaman Town, Sharea Faisal, Mauripur, Soldier Bazaar, Ferozabad, KIA and Alfalah areas, from where they arrested 21 suspects for their alleged involvement in a number of armed robberies and street crime cases.

Young man found dead

A youth was found dead in his home in the outskirts of the city on Sunday. According to police, the body was found in a house located in Sofia Goth near the Super Highway within the limits of the SITE Super Highway police station.

After receiving the information, police officials and rescuers reached the site and shifted the body to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where he was identified as 23-year-old Muhammad Khan, son of Hashim.

SHO Chaudhry Aslam said the body was around four days old. He added that the youth had married some three months ago and he was also a drug addict. The police did not find any bullet wound or torture mark in his body. They said they were waiting for the final post-mortem report to ascertain the actual cause of death. No case was registered and further investigations are under way.