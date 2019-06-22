Govt striving to eradicate polio, says Babar

PESHAWAR: Rising polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly in the tribal districts this year have become a source of concern for both the federal and provincial governments, which are taking steps to find out ways and means to eradicate the crippling disease.

It has already been reported that this year 21 polio cases have been reported in Pakistan in which 15 surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta also referred to the alarming rise in polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that 90 percent of the polio cases have been reported from the province.

“Yes, it is an alarming rise, but it needs a solution,” he said.

Babar said the federal government was quick in taking policy level decisions to eradicate polio and expected the same brisk response from the provinces.

Babar went on to add that he recently visited southern districts, Bannu and Waziristan and stayed there to listen to the parents of the children and elders where refusal cases have been reported.

“They have agreed to support the government’s efforts to eradicate polio virus and the government should take further steps to take them into confidence,” he added.

“Personally, I want the provincial government to delegate the director general (DG) health powers to the commissioner during the polio vaccination campaign so that the district health officers (DHOs) report to the commissioners,” he said.

“We don’t want to meet resistance with the force when it comes to the vaccination against the polio virus. It needs a comprehensive awareness drive to convince the parents to let their children vaccinated against polio,” Babar said and added that he was also against the sealing of the schools which refused to allow vaccination on their premises.

The Prime Minister’s Focal Person said that he had taken up the matter with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

“We discussed it in detail and an urgent meeting would be convened on Monday. The chief secretary, inspector general of the police and all divisional commissioners along with other quarters concerned would attend the meeting,” Babar added.