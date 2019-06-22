Why I would seek NRO if I didn’t eight years ago: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari Saturday said if he did not ask for NRO eight years and three months ago, then why would he ask for it now. He said this while talking to media persons at the Parliament House.

Later, PML-N senior leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq called on Zardari at the chamber of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed the proposal of charter of democracy. The PPP senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah was also present. After the meeting, Ayaz Sadiq said political situation was discussed with Zardari. He said Shahbaz Sharif and Zardari have proposed charter of economy. He said it was the opposition’s task to give suggestions in the budget. “The members of the PTI make harsh statements and if their conscience is alive then how the government will be able to get passage of budget,” he said.

To a question about the deployment of the security forces inside polling stations in tribal district in the upcoming elections, the PML-N leader said the task of the security forces is to provide the security, but these are deployed inside polling stations. “They have to be deployed outside the polling stations,” he said.