Sun Jun 23, 2019
June 23, 2019

The News staffer grieved

Lahore

 
June 23, 2019

LAHORE: Rasm-e-Qul of Muhammad Riaz, father of The News senior court reporter Amir Riaz, will be held at a local mosque in Sanda on Sunday (today).

Muhammad Riaz, 80, died of cardiac arrest on Saturday morning. He was laid to rest at the Miani Sahib graveyard.

A large number of people including journalists attended the funeral prayer of the late Muhammad Riaz and prayed for the departed soul. Qul will be held after Asr prayers at Masjid-e-Ghousia near Bazar-e-Hakeeman in Sanda.

