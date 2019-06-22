close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
AFP
June 23, 2019

Regime strikes kill five civilians in Syria

World

BEIRUT: Regime air strikes on an anti-government stronghold in northwest Syria on Saturday killed five civilians including three children, a war monitor said, as a two-month flare-up showed no let-up.

The Idlib region of some three million people is supposed to be protected by a September buffer zone deal, but the Jihadist-run enclave has come under mounting bombardment by the government and its ally Russia since late April.

All five civilians killed on Saturday lost their lives in air raids on the Idlib province.

Among them, two children were killed in a garage on the edge of the town of Maaret al-Numan, while another child died in the village of Maar Zita, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

